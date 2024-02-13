David “Dave” Gerald Newman Sr., (AKA Pappy), 83, of Kingston, TN passed away Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at his home, surrounded by his three children, wife and dog. He was born on February 29, 1940, in Lubbock, TX. He grew up in the southwestern United States, earned his undergraduate degree in Business Administration from Western State University in Gunnison, CO and later earned his MBA from Governors State University.

Dave was the youngest licensed natural gas installer in the State of New Mexico at the age of 16. After completing his education, he then enjoyed a long career in federal service in the procurement field, retiring as a Senior Executive after 32 years of service. He then contributed his procurement expertise to Boeing Aerospace in Los Angeles for 21 years. He loved to work and mentor all those around him. A former colleague wrote a touching letter to Dave last Christmas where he thanked Dave “for being a friend and a mentor and giving (him) those learning opportunities…which did not go to waste. (He) used them very successfully helping our nation in some important work.”

Dave was married to Norma Jean (McCulley-Brown) Newman for 43 of the happiest years of his life. Dave was working temporarily in Oak Ridge, in August 1979 and met Norma Jean there. They both immediately fell in love. Norma Jean relocated to Dave’s home in Northern Virginia where they married. He and Norma Jean later lived in Southern California for 21 years and then Dave kept his promise to Norma Jean to bring her back home to her home state of Tennessee where they have lived for the last five years.

Dave will be remembered for his deep faith in Jesus Christ, love of his family, and his uncanny ability to make a short story long. He instructed us not to fear the day of his passing as he knew it would be the happiest day of his life when he would meet his Lord and Savior face to face.

Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Norma Jean Newman; his sons, David Newman, Jr. (Ruth), Blake Newman (Andrea); and daughter, Deborah Newman Holmstrom (Todd); stepdaughter, Carla Brown; stepson, David Ray Brown (Tracey); grandchildren, Jessica Brown, Tiffany Newman, Angela Newman Noble, Austin Brown, Mosby Newman, Shania Newman, Jamie Holmstrom, Van Holmstrom, Maya Holmstrom, Thomas Newman and Nico Newman; and sister, Annette Robinson. He was preceded in death by his older brother, Robert B. Newman III and his stepdaughter, Donna Miller (Terry).

A celebration of his life will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, February 16, 2024 at Fraker Funeral Home in Kingston. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood. Friends may call from 12:00 – 1:00 pm, Friday at the funeral home. Those wishing to sign Dave’s guestbook may do so at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston, TN is in charge of local arrangements.