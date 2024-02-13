Daniel Hugh Marchman, age 68, of Kingston, passed away suddenly Thursday, February 8, 2024 at his home. He was born June 2, 1955 in Atlanta, Georgia and was a faithful member of Courts of Praise Church in Harriman. Daniel was a Sargent in the United States Marine Corp veteran and served his country proudly for 8 years. While in service he received several commendations including National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal with one star, and the Notorious Mast. He enjoying singing, woodworking, and spending time with his wife, his family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Daniel Dwight Marchman & Patricia McCumber Marchman; brothers, Neil Marchman and Mike Marchman; best friend, Larry Stout.

SURVIVORS

Loving Wife Carol Ann Standridge Marchman of Kingston

Son Felton Dwight Marchman

Step-son Justin Grant Hope of Knoxville

Sisters Barbara Alexandra Marchman of Kingston

Kathy Rhoades of Georgia

Brothers-in-law Steve Standridge of Rockwood

Billy Trew of Knoxville

Sister-in-law Dorothy Faye Standridge Miller of Chatsworth, GA

Special Friends Wayne Tipton of Harriman

Lance Ranta of Harriman

Pat Bunch of Kingston

Several nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends

No services will be held. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of arrangements.