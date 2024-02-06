County Veterans Invited to Community Breakfast Sat. February 10th

CLINTON—Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together for a community Veterans Breakfast to honor veterans. The local breakfast which first began in 2016, is entering its eighth year in the Anderson County community.

The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is locally sponsored this month by the Clinton Lions Club. The Clinton Lions Club has been serving the community since 1940.

The breakfast will be held Saturday, February 10th at the Clinton Community Center, 101 S. Hicks Street, Clinton. The “Chow line” opens at 8:30 a.m. and there will be a brief program at 9 a.m. honoring veterans.

All of the Veterans Breakfasts will recognize and honor local veterans and their families for their service to the United States.

Anderson County residents and community volunteers are working together to make the breakfast a free monthly event that will allow veterans of all ages and branches to fellowship and share stories together. Veterans are welcome to bring spouses, family, or friends with them. The City of Clinton is recognized as a special sponsor for hosting the monthly location and set up. Local media is especially recognized for their role in letting veterans know about the breakfast each month.

Many generous donors are also recognized for providing regular monthly door prizes.

The March 9, 2024 Breakfast is sponsored by Rebecca Watts with Humana; April 13, 2024 is sponsored by Clinch River Home Healthcare; May 11, 2024 is sponsored by American Legion Post 172 and American Legion Riders Post 172; and June 8, 2024 is sponsored by Ray Varner Ford.

To learn more, e-mail VeteransofAndersonCounty@gmail.com, or visit Facebook and search for Veterans Appreciation Breakfast – Anderson County. If you are interested in sponsoring a breakfast, please contact Terry at 865-310-4097.

Military Veteran Claude Martin poses for a smile with Anderson County Trustee Regina Copeland and Anderson County Commissioner Shelly Vandagriff at January’s Veterans Appreciation Breakfast.