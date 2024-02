Kenneth Wayne DeHart Jr.’s case has been bound over to a grand jury after the

state argued Tuesday he should be charged with premeditated first-degree

murder in the Feb. 8 shooting death of Blount County Deputy Greg McCowan.

DeHart appeared Tuesday morning in Blount County General Sessions Court for

a preliminary hearing in the shooting death of McCowan and the wounding of

Deputy Shelby Eggers.

