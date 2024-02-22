Community invited to Brown Bag Lunch with the Legislators
The League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge will host a Brown Bag Lunch with the
Legislators on Friday, February 23 at 12:00 p.m. in the Social Room of the Oak
Ridge Civic Center located at 1401 Oak Ridge Turnpike.
Because the Legislature moved their starting time one hour earlier, it is no longer
possible for our Legislators to meet at 7:30 a.m. for Breakfast With the
Legislators and still get to Nashville on time. Hence, having worked with each of
their offices, we have agreed to move the League dialog with the Legislators to
Noon on the last Friday of each month that the Legislature is in session. This is a
Brown Bag Luncheon in which attendees can bring their lunch, if they wish.
Complimentary coffee and tea will be available.
Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally, Senator Ken Yager and Representatives
John Ragan and Monty Fritz have been invited to bring us up to date on what’s
happening in the Tennessee Legislature. Members of the audience may ask
questions and give opinions. The public is encouraged to attend.
The popular community event not only offers firsthand information on upcoming
legislation and House and Senate committee activities, but it prompts dialogue
among legislators and citizens and provides a great networking opportunity for
members of the community.
If the Oak Ridge schools are closed due to inclement weather, Brown Bag Lunch
with the Legislators will be canceled.
For additional information call Dan Robbins at 865-250-9177.
League members and nonmembers alike are welcome to attend this informative
presentation. The League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge is a nonpartisan
political organization for men and women. It encourages informed and active
participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public
policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy.
Community invited to Brown Bag Lunch with the Legislators
Community invited to Brown Bag Lunch with the Legislators