Community invited to Brown Bag Lunch with the Legislators

The League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge will host a Brown Bag Lunch with the

Legislators on Friday, February 23 at 12:00 p.m. in the Social Room of the Oak

Ridge Civic Center located at 1401 Oak Ridge Turnpike.

Because the Legislature moved their starting time one hour earlier, it is no longer

possible for our Legislators to meet at 7:30 a.m. for Breakfast With the

Legislators and still get to Nashville on time. Hence, having worked with each of

their offices, we have agreed to move the League dialog with the Legislators to

Noon on the last Friday of each month that the Legislature is in session. This is a

Brown Bag Luncheon in which attendees can bring their lunch, if they wish.

Complimentary coffee and tea will be available.

Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally, Senator Ken Yager and Representatives

John Ragan and Monty Fritz have been invited to bring us up to date on what’s

happening in the Tennessee Legislature. Members of the audience may ask

questions and give opinions. The public is encouraged to attend.

The popular community event not only offers firsthand information on upcoming

legislation and House and Senate committee activities, but it prompts dialogue

among legislators and citizens and provides a great networking opportunity for

members of the community.

If the Oak Ridge schools are closed due to inclement weather, Brown Bag Lunch

with the Legislators will be canceled.

For additional information call Dan Robbins at 865-250-9177.

League members and nonmembers alike are welcome to attend this informative

presentation. The League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge is a nonpartisan

political organization for men and women. It encourages informed and active

participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public

policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy.

Related