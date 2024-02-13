Charles Lynn Rhea, age 74, of Andersonville, TN passed on Sunday, February 11, 2024 at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Virginia. He served our country and was a Vietnam War Veteran from 1969 – 1971. Charles never met a stranger. Everyone called him the gentle giant. He enjoyed fishing, farming. More than anything he loved being with his family.

Lynn is preceded in death by his loving wife Karen Rhea; parents Frank and Mary Ruth Rhea; sisters Wilma Harris, and Sharon Cross; also his brother in law Curt Leanord.

Lynn is survived by his son Danny Kepler (Krystal); daughter Jamie Wagner (John Paul); grandchildren Bryan Watson (Ava), Kelsey Merritt (Benton), Taylor Goodman (Zachary), Jordan Moore, Nick Moore, Tanner Kepler (Mikayla), Elijah Kepler; great grandchildren Zoey, Charles, Mason, and Eleanor Watson, Reid Merritt, Tate Merritt, and Briggs Page. He also leaves behind his siblings Jerry Rhea (Carolyn), Dalton Rhea (Carolyn), Donna (Tony), Janet Hembree (Jackie Ray), Jackie, and David Rhea (Shari), and a host of other relatives and friends.

Pallbearers are, Frank Rhea, Jason Whaley, Tanner Kepler, Cameron Rhea, Benton Merritt & Bryan Watson. Honorary Pallbearer is Mike Gilbert.

In lieu of flowers the family request for donations to be made to The Anderson County Isaiah House. Their website is Isaiah117house.com

Visitation for Lynn will be on Saturday, February 17, 2024 from 12:00pm to 2pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary with his funeral service to start at 2pm with Rev. David Seiber officiating. Lynn’s graveside service will follow his funeral service at Leach Cemetery in Rocky Top, TN with full Military Honors.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton is honored to serve the family of Charles Lynn Rhea.