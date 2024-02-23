A fire Monday at a closed car wash in Oak Ridge is believed to have been
intentionally set and a juvenile has reportedly been charged with arson. The
city’s police and fire departments were called to the structure fire at 80
Jefferson Ave. Firefighters extinguished the fire. But according to information
from the city, while fire and criminal investigators conducted their
investigations, the juvenile came to police headquarters in the Municipal
Building and admitted to starting the fire. The juvenile, a male, was charged
with arson and released to a parent.
Car Wash Fire
