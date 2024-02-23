Car Wash Fire

A fire Monday at a closed car wash in Oak Ridge is believed to have been

intentionally set and a juvenile has reportedly been charged with arson. The

city’s police and fire departments were called to the structure fire at 80

Jefferson Ave. Firefighters extinguished the fire. But according to information

from the city, while fire and criminal investigators conducted their

investigations, the juvenile came to police headquarters in the Municipal

Building and admitted to starting the fire. The juvenile, a male, was charged

with arson and released to a parent.

