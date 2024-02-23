Car Wash Fire

Jim Miller 45 mins ago Local News Leave a comment 13 Views

A fire Monday at a closed car wash in Oak Ridge is believed to have been
intentionally set and a juvenile has reportedly been charged with arson. The
city’s police and fire departments were called to the structure fire at 80
Jefferson Ave. Firefighters extinguished the fire. But according to information
from the city, while fire and criminal investigators conducted their
investigations, the juvenile came to police headquarters in the Municipal
Building and admitted to starting the fire. The juvenile, a male, was charged
with arson and released to a parent.

About Jim Miller

Check Also

Community invited to Brown Bag Lunch with the Legislators

Community invited to Brown Bag Lunch with the LegislatorsThe League of Women Voters of Oak …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2024 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Sahifa Theme License is not validated, Go to the theme options page to validate the license, You need a single license for each domain name.