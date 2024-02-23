3 Named Reward Schools

Three Oak Ridge schools – Glenwood, Linden and Willow Brook elementary

schools – have been named reward schools by the Tennessee Department of

Education, described as the top distinction a public school can earn in the state.

The schools earn the distinction for “exemplifying student success in

achievement and growth,” according to a letter of recognition signed by

Tennessee Education Commissioner Lizzette Reynolds. According to an Oak

Ridge Schools news release, recognition reflects the work and achievement over

the 2022-23 school year and is based on each school’s federal accountability

score. That score, the release stated, is “a complex calculation that includes

numerical scores for student achievement, student growth, chronic absenteeism

and the proficiency of English Language Learners, or students whose first

language is not English.”



Related