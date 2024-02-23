Three Oak Ridge schools – Glenwood, Linden and Willow Brook elementary
schools – have been named reward schools by the Tennessee Department of
Education, described as the top distinction a public school can earn in the state.
The schools earn the distinction for “exemplifying student success in
achievement and growth,” according to a letter of recognition signed by
Tennessee Education Commissioner Lizzette Reynolds. According to an Oak
Ridge Schools news release, recognition reflects the work and achievement over
the 2022-23 school year and is based on each school’s federal accountability
score. That score, the release stated, is “a complex calculation that includes
numerical scores for student achievement, student growth, chronic absenteeism
and the proficiency of English Language Learners, or students whose first
language is not English.”
3 Named Reward Schools
