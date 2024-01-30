The Andersonville Fire Department is in need of an utility terrain vehicle to
reach calls in inclement weather. A local tow truck manager who assisted
during recent storms has started a GoFundMe to help the department receive
much needed equipment. The volunteer department was challenged during
severe weather causing difficult situations to reach calls. The UTV would help
with response times in hard-to-reach areas in all seasons. The GoFundMe has a
goal of 22-thousand-dollars to supply equipment.
UTV Needed
