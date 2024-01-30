UTV Needed

The Andersonville Fire Department is in need of an utility terrain vehicle to

reach calls in inclement weather. A local tow truck manager who assisted

during recent storms has started a GoFundMe to help the department receive

much needed equipment. The volunteer department was challenged during

severe weather causing difficult situations to reach calls. The UTV would help

with response times in hard-to-reach areas in all seasons. The GoFundMe has a

goal of 22-thousand-dollars to supply equipment.

