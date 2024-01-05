Tourism Enhancement Grant 

The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development has granted Anderson County $100,000 as part of the Tourism Enhancement Grants, bringing the total awarded to 29 communities to over $2.22 million. In collaboration with the Anderson County Tourism Council and the Anderson County Conservation Board, the grant will pave the parking area near the public boat launch at Anderson County Park on Norris Lake. This marks the third enhancement grant for Anderson County Park, following successful projects that expanded the public ramp and added camping spots. The initiative addresses increased demand from boaters and aims to attract larger fishing tournaments, enhancing the region’s tourism appeal. The county is matching the grant with an additional $100,000 from the tourism fund.

