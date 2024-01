The Friends of the Clinton Public Library (FOCPL) are having their annual membership drive/Bake Sale this week (Jan 24th-26th.Wed-Fri 10am to 6pm Lobby of the Clinton Library. Single membership 5.00 Family 10.00. For more information about the FOCPL please visit http://clintonpubliclibrary.org/ then click About Us and click on FOCPL or email us at friends@clintonpubliclibrary

