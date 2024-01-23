Rocky Top Fire

Statement from Chief John Thomas of Rocky Top Live on WYSH radio Tuesday morning 1/22/24

“At 3:56 AM Rocky Top fire department received a call for an apartment. Fire location is 319 South Main St. They responded and evacuated residence from an apartment building that became fully involved.

They’re still fighting the fire now with the help from multiple fire departments from the area from Anderson County as well as from Campbell County. The American Red Cross has responded to help people who have been displaced And TBI is on scene to help with any investigative needs. We don’t have any speculation or anything as far as anything criminal just making sure that we are being thorough. We’re going be on scene probably for several hours to finish what we need to do here; Main Street in Rocky Top Lake city is shut down from about first Street to about fourth Street.”

The fire was put out about 7:15am. One teenager was rescued from the fire and there is, at least, one person unaccounted for. The building is a total loss.

