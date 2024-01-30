RAM Needing Volunteers for Free, 2-day
Healthcare Clinic in Harriman, Tenn.
Call for volunteers for pop-up clinic coming to
Roane State Community College in April
HARRIMAN, Tenn. (Jan. 30, 2024) – Remote Area Medical – RAM® – a major nonprofit provider of pop-up
clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need – is seeking volunteer medical,
dental and vision professionals and general support staff for its April 20-21 clinic. The two-day clinic is to be
held at the Roane State Community College Main Campus, located at 276 Patton Lane, Harriman, TN 37748.
This clinic is in collaboration with the Free Medical Clinic of Oak Ridge.
RAM is also in need of general support volunteers to help set up on Friday, April 19 and take down on Sunday,
April 21. Overnight parking volunteers to greet patients is also needed, and interpreters can volunteer to aid
patients through the process, either in the parking lot or during clinic operations. Individuals do not need to
work in the medical field to volunteer as general support. If you or your organization would like to volunteer
your time to help provide free healthcare services to the Harriman, Tenn. and surrounding communities, please
visit our website at www.ramusa.org or call us at 865-579-1530.
All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Free dental, vision and medical services will be provided
on a first-come, first-served basis.
Services available at a RAM free clinic include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-
rays, eye exams, eye health screenings, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health
exams and general medical exams.
Additional Information:
- About Remote Area Medical: RAM is a major nonprofit organization that operates pop-up clinics
delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical services to individuals in need who do not have
access to, or cannot afford, a doctor. Founded in 1985, RAM has treated more than 910,000 individuals
with $189.5 million worth of free healthcare and veterinary services. Since its foundation, more than
196,000 volunteers – comprised of licensed dental, vision, medical and veterinary professionals, as well
as general support staff – have supported RAM’s mission.