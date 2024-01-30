RAM Needing Volunteers for Free, 2-day

Healthcare Clinic in Harriman, Tenn.

Call for volunteers for pop-up clinic coming to

Roane State Community College in April

HARRIMAN, Tenn. (Jan. 30, 2024) – Remote Area Medical – RAM® – a major nonprofit provider of pop-up

clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need – is seeking volunteer medical,

dental and vision professionals and general support staff for its April 20-21 clinic. The two-day clinic is to be

held at the Roane State Community College Main Campus, located at 276 Patton Lane, Harriman, TN 37748.

This clinic is in collaboration with the Free Medical Clinic of Oak Ridge.

RAM is also in need of general support volunteers to help set up on Friday, April 19 and take down on Sunday,

April 21. Overnight parking volunteers to greet patients is also needed, and interpreters can volunteer to aid

patients through the process, either in the parking lot or during clinic operations. Individuals do not need to

work in the medical field to volunteer as general support. If you or your organization would like to volunteer

your time to help provide free healthcare services to the Harriman, Tenn. and surrounding communities, please

visit our website at www.ramusa.org or call us at 865-579-1530.

All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Free dental, vision and medical services will be provided

on a first-come, first-served basis.

Services available at a RAM free clinic include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-

rays, eye exams, eye health screenings, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health

exams and general medical exams.

Additional Information:

About Remote Area Medical: RAM is a major nonprofit organization that operates pop-up clinics

delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical services to individuals in need who do not have

access to, or cannot afford, a doctor. Founded in 1985, RAM has treated more than 910,000 individuals

with $189.5 million worth of free healthcare and veterinary services. Since its foundation, more than

196,000 volunteers – comprised of licensed dental, vision, medical and veterinary professionals, as well

as general support staff – have supported RAM’s mission.