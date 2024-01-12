ORNL Federal Credit Union is now accepting scholarship applications for the
2024-2025 school year. Through the ORNL FCU Scholarship Program, a minimum
of three (3) scholarships are awarded each school year to deserving
students/members that excel in education and social merit: One (1) B.A.
Candler Scholarship, one (1) John McKittrick Scholarship, and one (1) David
Watkins Scholarship. The $1,000 scholarships can be used for tuition, books, or
other school related expenses. Only members of ORNL FCU and members of
their families who are enrolled or plan to enroll at the University of Tennessee
at Knoxville and are pursuing a 4-year degree are eligible to compete for the
scholarship. All applicants must complete a FAFSA Form for federal student
aid coded for the University of Tennessee. The FAFSA must be filed by
February 1, 2024.
