ORNL Federal Credit Union is now accepting scholarship applications for the

2024-2025 school year. Through the ORNL FCU Scholarship Program, a minimum

of three (3) scholarships are awarded each school year to deserving

students/members that excel in education and social merit: One (1) B.A.

Candler Scholarship, one (1) John McKittrick Scholarship, and one (1) David

Watkins Scholarship. The $1,000 scholarships can be used for tuition, books, or

other school related expenses. Only members of ORNL FCU and members of

their families who are enrolled or plan to enroll at the University of Tennessee

at Knoxville and are pursuing a 4-year degree are eligible to compete for the

scholarship. All applicants must complete a FAFSA Form for federal student

aid coded for the University of Tennessee. The FAFSA must be filed by

February 1, 2024.

