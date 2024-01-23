One Dead in Rocky Top Fire

Jim Miller

One person is dead after a fire in Rocky Top early the morning of 1/23/24.

Rocky Top Chief John Thomas said that eight people were in the building at the time.

WYSH will bring you more information as it is available..

