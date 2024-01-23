One Dead in Rocky Top Fire

One person is dead after a fire in Rocky Top early the morning of 1/23/24.
Rocky Top Chief John Thomas said that eight people were in the building at the time.
WYSH will bring you more information as it is available..
One person is dead after a fire in Rocky Top early the morning of 1/23/24.
Rocky Top Chief John Thomas said that eight people were in the building at the time.
WYSH will bring you more information as it is available..
Statement from Chief John Thomas of Rocky Top Live on WYSH radio Tuesday morning 1/22/24 …