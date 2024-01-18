CLARENCE NELSON, age 70, of Oliver Springs passed away Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at his home. Arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced as soon as the information becomes available. Fraker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

DOLLIE LEE SOLOMON, age 70, of Kingston, passed away Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at her home. Arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced as soon as the information becomes available. Fraker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

BARBARA LEE (BOBBIE) CASE MARTIN, age 89, of Kingston passed away peacefully January 6, 2024 at Canterfield of Oak Ridge. The family will be holding an open house to receive friends at the family home in Kingston on Saturday, January 20, 2024 from 1-3pm. Fraker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.