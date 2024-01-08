New Chamber Location

Jim Miller 1 day ago Local News Leave a comment 37 Views

More than a year after holding a groundbreaking ceremony for its new
headquarters on North Main Street in Clinton, the Anderson County Chamber of
Commerce has abandoned that site and will build instead on North Charles G.
Seivers Boulevard at West Weaver Street.
The new site, which also borders West Washington Avenue and the R.J. Corman
Railroad, was donated to the chamber by Joe Hollingsworth Jr., CEO of The
Hollingsworth Companies. The 1.35-acre property has an official address of 107
W. Washington Ave. It is next door to O’Reilly Auto Parts to the north and Y-12
Federal Credit Union, across West Weaver Street to the sout

About Jim Miller

Check Also

Scarboro 85 Memorial Project Donation

The Anderson County legislative body intends to make an appropriation to theScarboro 85 Memorial Project …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2024 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Sahifa Theme License is not validated, Go to the theme options page to validate the license, You need a single license for each domain name.