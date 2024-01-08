New Chamber Location

More than a year after holding a groundbreaking ceremony for its new

headquarters on North Main Street in Clinton, the Anderson County Chamber of

Commerce has abandoned that site and will build instead on North Charles G.

Seivers Boulevard at West Weaver Street.

The new site, which also borders West Washington Avenue and the R.J. Corman

Railroad, was donated to the chamber by Joe Hollingsworth Jr., CEO of The

Hollingsworth Companies. The 1.35-acre property has an official address of 107

W. Washington Ave. It is next door to O’Reilly Auto Parts to the north and Y-12

Federal Credit Union, across West Weaver Street to the sout

