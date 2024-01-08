Natoma Sue Forrester Bullington

Jim Miller 1 day ago

Natoma Sue Forrester Bullington, age78, went home to be with her heavenly Father Friday, January 5, 2024 after passing peacefully at her home in Harriman.  She was a devoted momma, nana, sister, and friend.  She was a faithful member of Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston.  She loved attending church and would watch services online after her health declined.  Natoma came from a large family of fourteen children.  She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles & Bertha Schubert Forrester; husbands, Paul Noland and VG Bullington; brothers, Charles Forrester Jr., JD Forrester, and Johnny Forrester; sisters, Jean Jackson, Mary Ruth Mullins, Virginia Jo Ladd, Rose Sisk, Betty Jane Walden, and Shirley Thomas.

SURVIVORS

Daughter & Son-in-law        Lisa & Travis Martin of Kingston

Grandchildren                       Anthony Noland (Amber) of Kingston

                                              Jack Martin (Jessika) of Kingston

                                              Trinity Martin (Michael) of Kingston

Special Nieces                      Rita Anders and Melinda (Sissy) Miles of Rockwood

Siblings                                 Peggy (Tommy) Edmonds of Rockwood

                                              Frank Forrester of Richmond, IN

                                              Tom (Judy) Forrester Kingston

                                              Bill Forrester of Harriman

A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends that are left with very precious memories.

The family would like to thank The University of Tennessee Hospice Group for their care and comfort provided.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 – 1:00 pm, Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at Fraker Funeral Home in Kingston with funeral service following at 1:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Randy Griffis officiating.  Interment will follow at Kingston Memorial Gardens.  Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.



