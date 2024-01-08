The Museum of Appalachia in Norris plans to expand access to its exhibits for
people with disabilities through projects paid for by a $100,000 grant it received
last month from the state of Tennessee. Among the improvements will be an
elevator to be installed in the museum’s Hall of Fame, a large two-story building
at the front of the property along Andersonville Highway, to give disabled
visitors access to the second floor. The building houses thousands of artifacts
that are on display for guests, but the second floor is now accessible only by
stairwells. Also included in the work to be paid for with the grant are
improvements including pavement to many of the museum’s rough gravel
pathways to better accommodate wheelchairs.
Museum of Appalachia Grant
