Museum of Appalachia Grant

The Museum of Appalachia in Norris plans to expand access to its exhibits for

people with disabilities through projects paid for by a $100,000 grant it received

last month from the state of Tennessee. Among the improvements will be an

elevator to be installed in the museum’s Hall of Fame, a large two-story building

at the front of the property along Andersonville Highway, to give disabled

visitors access to the second floor. The building houses thousands of artifacts

that are on display for guests, but the second floor is now accessible only by

stairwells. Also included in the work to be paid for with the grant are

improvements including pavement to many of the museum’s rough gravel

pathways to better accommodate wheelchairs.

