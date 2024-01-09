Melton Lake Drive delay

Drivers who travel Melton Lake Drive in Oak Ridge can expect delays this week

while Oak Ridge Public Works Department crews conduct shoulder

maintenance. Work is anticipated to start after 8 a.m. and should be done by 3

p.m. each day to avoid high-traffic times. This work is set to last about one

week, according to a city of Oak Ridge news release. Drivers in both directions

may experience temporary lane closures and more traffic than usual. People are

asked to use caution while traveling through the work zones; plan accordingly

and expect temporary delays. This comes on the heels of the announcement by

TVA that workers will be installing power line cables across Melton Hill

Reservoir from the Bull Run Fossil Plant to the new substation on Edgemoor

Road this week

Related