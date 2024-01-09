Melton Lake Drive delay

Jim Miller

Drivers who travel Melton Lake Drive in Oak Ridge can expect delays this week
while Oak Ridge Public Works Department crews conduct shoulder
maintenance. Work is anticipated to start after 8 a.m. and should be done by 3
p.m. each day to avoid high-traffic times. This work is set to last about one
week, according to a city of Oak Ridge news release. Drivers in both directions
may experience temporary lane closures and more traffic than usual. People are
asked to use caution while traveling through the work zones; plan accordingly
and expect temporary delays. This comes on the heels of the announcement by
TVA that workers will be installing power line cables across Melton Hill
Reservoir from the Bull Run Fossil Plant to the new substation on Edgemoor
Road this week

