John Woody Obituary

John Larry “Papaw” Woody, age 82, of Kingston, entered into rest early Wednesday morning, January 24, 2024. He was born February 11, 1941 in Benton Station to the late, J.L. & Helen Juanita Woody. He was a faithful member of New Midway Baptist Church and was very dedicated to his family, church, community and friends. He was a United States Army veteran who served his country proudly for 6 years in the Green Beret. He retired from the K-25 Nuclear Plant where he had worked as a maintenance mechanic. John enjoyed fishing and being outdoors, especially being out on his tractor. He was also an avid gardener and most importantly a family man, always eager to introduce his family to everyone he came in contact with. Preceded in death by his parents, J.L. & Helen Juanita Woody; sisters, Doris Tichenor, Elaine Woody, Carol Petty, and Janet Carmack; brother, Mike Woody.

SURVIVORS

Loving wife of 59 years Karin “Oma” Woody of Kingston

Sons Jens Woody & wife, Angie of Kingston

Bryan Woody & wife, Penny of Kingston

Brent Woody & wife, Brooke of Kingston

7 Grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren

Sisters Diane Woody of Chattanooga

Debbie Woody Dagnin & husband, Charles of South Africa

Many extended family members and dear friends

The family wishes to extend their appreciation to Quality Health Care and Amedisys Hospice for their dedicated service & care during his illness.

Graveside service will be held 2:00 pm, Monday, January 29, 2024 at New Midway Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Rod Garrett officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Roane County Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to New Midway Baptist Church. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.