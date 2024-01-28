Joan C. Weaver

Joan C. Weaver passed away peacefully on January 24, 2024, with her husband and family by her side.  She was born in Clinton, TN on March 1, 1955 to the late Leo Belton and Juanita Daugherty Chamblee.

She loved the Lord, her family and loved to sing.  In addition to her parents, Joan is preceded in death by brother Steve Chamblee and sister Rebecca Cagle.

Joan is survived by:

Husband…. Kenneth “Buddy” Weaver of 42 years

Stepchildren… Steve Weaver and wife Penny

Kendrea Pritt and husband John

Brothers… Dan Chamblee, David Chamblee and Mark Chamblee

Sisters… Caroline Miller, Leona Rush, Patricia Chamblee, and Anna Chamblee

A host of many nieces and nephews as well as extended family.

The family will honor Joan’s wishes with private services.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve Joan’s family.

