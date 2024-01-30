Jerrie Lenny Hawkins, born in Anderson County, Tennessee, aged 49, of Clinton, Tennessee passed away at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tennessee on Sunday, January 28th, 2024.

Growing up, Jerrie was close to her cousins and extended family, and carried on with those tight-knit family relationships on into her adulthood. She made a career out of caring for her family and was widely known as a caring and giving person. She showed her love through laughter and food, bringing the utmost joy to her family, friends, and anyone she met. She was easily approachable and even a stranger’s best friend.

Jerrie spent thirty-one years by her husband, Tim’s, side and loved him deeply along with her two children, Cody and Danielle but everyone knows her true pride and joy were her two grandchildren, Gabby and Scarlett. Her granddaughters believe their ‘Mimi’ hung the moon and will continue to do so as Jerrie watches them from the stars. Loved beyond measure, Jerrie will be truly missed, but her legacy lives on and she will always be remembered for her infectious laugh, her gigantic heart, and her no bake cookies. The moon will never glow as bright as when Jerrie was with us.

Jerrie is survived by her mother, Debbie Cooper; siblings, Sherman Cooper (wife: Amanda Cooper), Corrina Cooper and Joseph Cooper; husband, Timothy Hawkins; children, Cody Dwayne Cooper (wife: Annatasha Cooper) and Danielle Nicole Cooper, and grandchildren, Gabriella Denise-Marie Cooper and Scarlett Raelynn Cooper; nieces, Kimberlie, Rayne, Cheyenne; nephews, Bubba, Logan, Blake, Chandler, Lukas and a great-nephew and three great-nieces; and special mention to her beloved uncle, Tommy Cooper.

Jerrie’s celebration of life will be held at her granddaughter’s church, Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Harriman, Tennessee on Saturday, February 3rd, 2024. Visitation is from 1-3pm, followed by food and refreshments for family and friends at 4pm. The family has requested in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to the immediate family either at the service or on Facebook through GoFundMe to ease the burden of their unexpected loss.