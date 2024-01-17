Irvin Wayne Davis, age 79,

Jim Miller 13 hours ago Obituaries 1 Comment 29 Views

Irvin Wayne Davis, age 79, of Heiskell, TN went to be with the Lord peacefully on Sunday
morning, January 14th, 2024, at his home. He was a member of Mt. Harmony Baptist Church.
Irvin was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Mildred Davis; brother, Lewis Davis;
sisters, Hazel (Bill) Ruble, Mary (Jim) Herrell, and Una Lunsford.
He is survived by his wife of 14 1/2 years, Betty Davis of Heiskell, TN; brothers, Raymond
(Betsy) Davis of Arkansas, Jimmy Ray Davis; sisters, Betty Jean (Jerry) Davis, Martha (Jack)
Stringfield all of Heiskell, TN. Irvin also leaves behind numerous nephews, nieces, stepchildren,
grandchildren, great grandchildren, plus 4 great-great grandchildren.
Irvin’s family will receive his friends on Sunday, January 21st, 2024, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm in
the chapel of Jones Mortuary with his funeral service to follow at 4:00 pm with Ronnie Rose and
Ronnie Loveday officiating. Graveside service will be on Monday, January 22nd at Bishopville
Cemetery in Heiskell, TN. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is honored to serve the family of Irvin
Wayne Davis.

About Jim Miller

Check Also

Joyce Virginia Young, age 89

Joyce Virginia Young, age 89, of Kingston, passed away Monday, January 8, 2024 at her …

One comment

  1. sbobet88
    January 17, 2024 at 5:08 pm

    Piece of writing writing is also a fun, if you be familiar with
    afterward you can write if not it is difficult to write.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2024 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Sahifa Theme License is not validated, Go to the theme options page to validate the license, You need a single license for each domain name.