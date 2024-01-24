Help For Fire Victims

Our hearts go out to those affected by the recent fire. 🔥In times like these, it’s crucial for us to unite and extend our support to the families who have lost everything. Together, we can make a difference!🙏 We urge everyone to join hands and help by donating the following items to aid these families in their time of need:📦 Clothing (all sizes)🥫 Non-perishable food items🛌 Bedding and blankets🚰 Toiletries and hygiene products Size follow: Men’s 32/30 pants Large shirts Size 10 shoes Men’s 30/30 pants Medium shirt9 1/2 shoes Women’s small shirt3 or 4 pants8 1/2Elderly female size xl 14-16 kids shirts Pants extra small Shoes 6 1/2Elderly male lg in shirts34/30 pants Shoe size 8 1/2Women’s size 10 pants or Large, l/XL shirts, 10 1/2-11 shoe. Men’s size 30/32 pants, size 10 shoe, medium shirt Jackets, socks underwear🗓️ Don’t miss the opportunity to contribute! We will be accepting donations this Friday at our store. Let’s show our community’s strength and resilience by coming together during this challenging time. You can drop off donations at Cole Creek General store located on 331 South Main St. of Rocky Top for more information call Haley Braden at 865-207-0753