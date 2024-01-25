Hazel Inez Wallace age 83 of Clinton met her Heavenly Father at her residence on Tuesday, January 23, 2024. She was born November 3, 1940, in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Joe and Inez Mitchell. Hazel retired from the Department of Energy in 2002 as a supervisor. Throughout her life she loved reading, playing golf, and gardening. She also loved cheering on the University of Tennessee Football and Clinton High School football teams. Hazel was a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, and friend and in addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her son, Rick Wallace, and brother, Joe Leon Mitchell.

Hazel leaves behind to cherish many memories her sons, Joe Wallace & wife Stacy of Knoxville and Mark Wallace & wife Tonya of St. Simonds Island, GA; grandchildren, Baylor Wallace and Gabriel Wallace; great-granddaughter, Olivia Wallace; brother, Sam Mitchell & wife Linda of Knoxville; daughter-in-law, Gail “Buffy” Wallace of Easely, SC; several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 1:00-3:00 pm, Saturday, February 10, 2024, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life service to follow in the chapel. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.