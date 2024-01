The Green Mcadoo Cultural Center has our MLK Prayer Breakfast coming up this Monday at 7:30AM at the center and we would love it if you could help spread the word on WYSH. The tickets are free, you just need to reserve them. You can reserve them by following a link on our Facebook.

The Green Mcadoo Cultural Center is located at 101 School Street in Clinton

GreenMcAdooCulturalCenter.org