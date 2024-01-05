Glenda Gilmore Obituary

Glenda Sue Walls Gilmore, age 76, of Harriman passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Glenda was a beloved mother and grandmother to those of blood relation and non, welcoming all into her home for a hot meal and good conversation. She was a favorite cook in the family, baking wonderful treats as gifts for holidays. Some of the families’ favorites were her pumpkin bread, chocolate fudge, and peanut butter bars. If you couldn’t find her in the kitchen, look out the window and you may find her enjoying her garden. Another great gift Glenda held was her expert sewing skills, that she learned from her mother and dear family friend, Hester Shadoin. Her quilts, stockings, potholders, and table runners are treasured heirlooms many family members now hold dear. Her home was open to any who needed a refuge, provided love and care for as long as anyone needed. She developed these skills by being a doting mother of five. Her children all remember fondly the time spent under her wings.

Glenda was a member of Cardiff Baptist Church in Rockwood, TN. She had been a lover of God her entire life but found her church family in Cardiff in recent years. She enjoyed attending service, church dinners, and singing Gospel with her family.

Glenda Sue Walls Gilmore was a hero to her sisters, a strong, smart, and determined woman. Anyone who can go back to school at age fifty and get an accounting certificate when you lose your job for reasons beyond your control, is someone that can be looked up to. She was a caring woman who will be deeply missed by those who knew her. Meeting her once would leave a lasting impact, one that will not be forgotten.

She is preceded in death by her father, James Daniel Walls (JD) and mother, Lois Olena Simpson Walls; her late husband, David Lee Gilmore Sr.; brothers, Robert Daniel Walls, Daniel Walls & James Clifton Walls; sister, Mary E. Beckner Gallahar; paternal grandparents, Rev. Clifton Walls & Daisy Mayton Walls; maternal grandparents, Frank Simpson & Maggie Mayton Simpson; grandson, Robert Glenn Elmore Jr.

She is survived by sisters, Joe Ann Walls Penn (Joesph), and Ina May Beckner; children, Kim Yates (Starlin), Rena Arden(Bruce), Terry Roysdon, Mary Helen Hawn, David Lee Gilmore Jr. (Jennifer Alexander); grandchildren, Heather Stafford Smith (Nathan), Jason Stafford (Candace),James Elmore (Kristin), Brittany Arden (Revel Coffey), Kristen Arden Rice (Justin), Chasity Swicegood, Jennifer Hamby (Jacob), Tiffany Doughty, Josh Gilmore, Austin Fontana, Lacey Yates Daniels (Jesse), Buck Yates (Tia), great-grandchildren, Loralei Bennett, Landon & Alyssa Stafford, Kate Elmore, Brayden & Blake Hicks, Cameron, Corbin, & Coldis Coffey, Katelynn, Aubree, Sydney Simpson, Addison Mckinney, Nevaya, Brylee, Austyn, & Jakobi Hamby, Lilianah Stewart, Paisley Case, Bryson Church, Jacob Yates (Jenna Hutchins), Bailey & Lexi Yates, Kylie, Paisley, & Huntleigh Yates, great-great grandchild, Waylon Yates; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:00 pm, Friday, January 5, 2024 at Cardiff Baptist Church in Rockwood with funeral service at 2:00 pm, with Rev. Benjie Blakney officiating. Interment will follow the service at Dyllis Cemetery in Harriman. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.