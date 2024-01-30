AARP Tax Aide Services will be providing FREE Tax Preparation Services for the community at the Clinton Public Library. Those interested should visit our website at volsintax.com beginning February 5th to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are not accepted.

On the website, click on Clinton Public Library and the Schedule an Appointment link. Info on what is needed to be brought to the appointment is also on this website.

Information about the service is located on this website. The dates where we will be preparing returns for free at the library are:

Monday February 12th

Monday February 26th

Monday March 11th

Monday April 8th

Monday April 15th

More dates may be added if demand warrants.