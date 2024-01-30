FREE Tax Preparation Services

Jim Miller 2 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 11 Views

AARP Tax Aide Services will be providing FREE Tax Preparation Services for the community at the Clinton Public Library.  Those interested should visit our website at volsintax.com beginning February 5th to schedule an appointment.  Walk-ins are not accepted.  

On the website, click on Clinton Public Library and the Schedule an Appointment link.  Info on what is needed to be brought to the appointment is also on this website.

Information about the service is located on this website.  The dates where we will be preparing returns for free at the library are:

Monday February 12th

Monday February 26th

Monday March 11th

Monday April 8th

Monday April 15th

More dates may be added if demand warrants.

About Jim Miller

Check Also

Anderson County District 7 Chancellor Primary Election Forum

The League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge welcomes the community to Lunch With the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2024 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Sahifa Theme License is not validated, Go to the theme options page to validate the license, You need a single license for each domain name.