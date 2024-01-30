Fatal Shooting in Medford Community

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Fatal Shooting Incident in Medford Community

Rocky Top, Tn. Jan. 30, 2024

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting an investigation into a tragic shooting incident that occurred on Cedar Lane, just outside of Rocky Top, in the Medford community. Officials from the sheriff’s office have confirmed one fatality and have determined that the incident is domestic-related.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Monday, January 29, the Emergency 911 center received a call reporting the incident, and dispatched Sheriff’s Office Patrol Officers to the scene. Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim identified as Eric E. Patterson, age 45. Anderson County Emergency Medical Services also responded along with the Medford Volunteer Fire Department First Responders and the Anderson County Rescue Squad. Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division responded and began their investigation. The investigators are currently working to gather all relevant information and evidence pertaining to the incident.

Sheriff Russell Barker said, “Our thoughts and condolences go out to the affected family during this difficult time.”