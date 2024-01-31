Daniel Ernest Teto

Jim Miller 6 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 15 Views

Daniel Ernest Teto, age 78, of Kingston passed away Monday, January 29, 2024 at his home.  He was born December 25, 1945 in Queens, New York and moved to Roane County, after retiring from Las Vegas Power Company where he had worked as a Welding Inspector.  He enjoyed going to the mountains in Utah with his friends, hunting and fishing. He was known by many as “Traveling Man Dan.”  Daniel was very artistic and loved painting.  Many of his pieces have been displayed locally.  He is preceded in death by his son, Timothy Teto; parents, James John Teto and Margaret Lannon Teto; brother, Jimmy Teto.

SURVIVORS

Wife of 28 years                     Beverly Jean Ryan Teto of Kingston

Son                                         Daniel Teto of Kingston

Brother                                   Michael Teto of New York

Sister                                      Barbara Thorbjornsen of Kingston

Brother-in-law                       Richard Ryan of Rockwood

Many friends who will miss him greatly

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, at the family home in Kingston.  Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston, TN is in charge of local arrangements.

About Jim Miller

Check Also

Joan C. Weaver

Joan C. Weaver passed away peacefully on January 24, 2024, with her husband and family …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2024 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Sahifa Theme License is not validated, Go to the theme options page to validate the license, You need a single license for each domain name.