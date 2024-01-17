Closed

Courthouse Closure: While state and county crews have been working around the clock, side roads are in bad condition, as are parking areas.  The temperatures are expected to be very low tonight, and the main roads that are currently passable, will most likely be ice in the early morning hours. 

For the safety of both citizens and employees, Anderson County Courthouse will be closed Wednesday, January 17th.  This includes the Health Department.  

Citizens are encouraged to stay off the roads, and due to cold temperatures, also take steps to conserve energy.  We will continue to monitor the situation for operations Thursday.  

