The Clinton Regional Planning Commission will meet today at 6:00 pm at Clinton

City Hall, to consider the following: Thomas Evans is requesting final plat review

and approval for property located at 702 Blockhouse Valley Rd. The property is

zoned R-1. David Crowley requesting final plat review and approval for property

located at Wealdwood Drive. The property is zoned R-1.

Anderson County Schools requesting site plan review and

approval for property located at Dragon Drive.

