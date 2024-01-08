The Clinton Regional Planning Commission will meet today at 6:00 pm at Clinton
City Hall, to consider the following: Thomas Evans is requesting final plat review
and approval for property located at 702 Blockhouse Valley Rd. The property is
zoned R-1. David Crowley requesting final plat review and approval for property
located at Wealdwood Drive. The property is zoned R-1.
Anderson County Schools requesting site plan review and
approval for property located at Dragon Drive.
