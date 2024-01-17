Christopher Nelson Obituary

Christopher Charles Nelson, 37, recently of Knoxville, Tennessee, formerly of Jersey City, passed away Tuesday January 9, 2024.

He was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, and spent his childhood in Newtown, CT., before moving to Old Bridge, NJ when he was twelve.

Christopher obtained his Bachelor Degree in International Studies and Mathematics from American University and his Master’s Degree in War Studies from King College of London.

He began his career at the U.S. Department of Commerce, Bureau of Industry and Security, investigating the effectiveness of dual-use export control regulations and defense industrial base

capabilities.

Christopher also served as a Safeguards Information Analyst at the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna, Austria, specializing in nuclear trade.

He had also worked as Senior Data Analyst at the New York State Office of the Attorney General where he supported civil and criminal investigations with data-driven analysis and was a Fraud

Investigations Specialist for Amazon Web Services. He would go on to become the founder of the Strategic Trade Control Research Group LLC. and was the author of the book Methods of Strategic

Trade Analysis Christopher most recently worked at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory of Tennessee.

In addition to his career, Chris was passionate about travel and did so as often as he could. He was an avid reader, and a longtime Yankees fan. He enjoyed spending time in the kitchen and at his

smoker. Chris loved animals, especially his longtime companion, a white German Shepherd namedBanjo.



He is survived by his loving parents Steven Nelson and Barbara (Groves) Nelson of Matawan,

siblings Kim Layman and her husband Adam of Monroe Township, Bryan Nelson and his wife

Julianne Wilkinson of Brooklyn, a brother-in-law Robert Guterl of Highland Park, and two nephews.

Chris was predeceased by his sister Stephanie Guterl.

Day Funeral Home of Keyport was entrusted with the arrangements.

Friends and relatives are invited to a graveside service Thursday January 18, 2024 11AM at Marlboro Memorial Cemetery of Morganville, New Jersey located at 361 NJ Route 79 Morganville, New Jersey 07751.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to the Humane Society of New Jersey.

