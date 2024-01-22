Bonnie Elizabeth (Wilson) Stubbs 91 of Marlow Tennessee is seeing Jesus in all His glory this morning.

She’s hearing perfectly and singing praises along with the heavenly chorus! If you knew her you had to have at least heard about Jesus, but you could see Him throughout her life and family. She stitched many garments, prayed many prayers, sang many hymns, and warmed many hearts.

Her loving husband, of what would have been 71 years, George Thomas Stubbs, and her parents Delberta and Oscar Wilson, preceded her to glory along with 10 of her 14 siblings. She was survived by 4 of them: Dixie Haynes, Gertie Johnson, Molly Kennedy, and Rosie Taylor/Manning. She was so proud of her 4 children, Tony and (Beth) Stubbs, Larry and (Roni) Stubbs, Karen and (Michael) Hughes, and Kay and (Keith) Lovejoy. Also, her 16 grandchildren, 59 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grands, most of whom were surrounding her this week preparing for her journey with prayer and praise for a long life well spent in service to a loving God.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at Batley Baptist Church, 670 Batley Road, Clinton, TN with a funeral service to follow. Her graveside will be at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at Long Cemetery in Clinton. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. hollegamble.com