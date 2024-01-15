Barbara Lee (Bobbie) Case Martin (1934-2024) of Kingston passed away peacefully, surrounded by love, on January 6th at Canterfield of Oak Ridge, a place we hold dear in our hearts.



Graduating from the Baptist School of Nursing in Memphis as a Registered Nurse, Bobbie worked at Oak Ridge National Labs for several years, where she met and married the late William T. (Bill) Martin, Jr. in 1956.



Bobbie was best known for her generous and positive spirit. She loved her family, connecting with people and volunteering. A long-time member of Bethel United Presbyterian Church, Bobbie not only created wonderful children’s summer programs but also served in several ways, including production of the church’s first cookbook, “Bethel Always.” Her volunteer efforts for Keep America Beautiful took her across Tennessee and beyond, and she helped Woodsy Owl become a household name in Roane and surrounding counties. Bobbie and Bill found a source of many dear friends and adventurous travel through their long association with Amway. And, while Bobbie enjoyed years of tennis and decades of playing bridge with life-long friends, her passion was genealogy. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the General Society of Mayflower Descendants.



Bobbie was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 60 years, Bill Martin, her granddaughter, Casey Frank, and her sister Edwina (Punch) Davis. She is survived by her sister Elaine (Judy) Burrow, her three daughters, Terri Stiles, Cindy Frank, and Christy Howard and their families, including spouses, six grandchildren and two great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.



The family is holding an open house to receive friends at the family home in Kingston on Saturday, January 20, 2024, from 1-3pm.

