ASAP Coalition Meeting

Join us on Monday, January 22nd for the fully in-person ASAP Coalition Meeting from 8-9 AM at our office. Breakfast will be provided at no charge. Amiee Sadler, who has been named a 40 under 40 winner by the Nashville Business Journal, will be presenting a training on how to make communities more inclusive. Certificates will be provided upon completion of the training. If you plan on attending, please fill out the short RSVP form below.

ASAP Coalition Meeting RSVP (google.com)

