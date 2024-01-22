Anderson Government, including the Health Department,  will open at 10:00 a.m.

Anderson Government, including the Health Department,  will open at 10:00 a.m., two hours late on Tuesday, January 23rd.  While higher temperatures have helped with some melting, conditions can still be dangerous in many locations.  Citizens and employees are encouraged to use caution. The Anderson County Senior Center will remain closed to the public until Wednesday, January 24th.  As of the time of this notice, we’re still awaiting on confirmation if Waste Connections will be running their trucks in order to serve and open the convenience centers.  Once we have confirmation, we will notice the public, but until that time, they do remain closed. 

With persistent cold temperatures, ice remains in many areas of the county.  Citizens are strongly encouraged to consider limiting travel until conditions are favorable.

