The League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge welcomes the community to Lunch With the League from 11:30 AM EST – 1:00 PM EST on February 6, 2024 at the Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church, 809 Oak Ridge Turnpike. All are welcome to bring their lunch or purchase a boxed lunch for a nominal fee. Coffee and tea will be served.

Anderson County District 7 Chancellor Primary Election Forum

On March 5, 2024, Anderson County will hold the Presidential Preference and County Primaries election. Of interest is the election of Chancellor for District 7 which serves Anderson County. Currently, the position is held by James W. Brooks, Jr. who has held this position since April, 2023 after the departure of Judge M. Nichole “Nicki” Cantrell. Mr. Brooks was appointed by Gov. Bill Lee to serve until an election could be held.

In February, 2024, The Trial Court Vacancy Commission held a public hearing to interview six candidates for the position with four candidates being placed on the ballot for the Republican Primary. The four candidates are: James W. Brooks, Jr. (incumbent), Daniel Forrester, Evan Hauser and Roger Miller.

The Anderson County Chancery Court hears cases such as adoptions, orders of protection, child support, child custody and divorce; all family law matters as well as lawsuits and contract disputes. Additionally, the court can hear Criminal Court cases and the Judge can sit at the Circuit Court and hear Juvenile Court appeals.

This forum will follow the League’s normal procedures with one exception. Since this is a primary and all of the candidates for this position are representing the Republican party, there will be no empty chair stipulation.

Candidates will answer questions sent prior to the forum. Additional questions from the audience will be gathered by cards at the forum and will be vetted by the League for respectfulness to each candidate and appropriateness to this election

Lunch with the League welcomes League members and nonmembers alike to this informative presentation. The League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge is a nonpartisan political organization for men and women. It encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy.