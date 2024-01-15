Anderson County Closures

The Anderson County Courthouse will be closed Tuesday, January 16th due to inclement weather. Anderson County remains under a winter storm warning until tomorrow morning, with more snow expected tonight. With lows tonight expected to be 14 degrees, and a high on Tuesday expected at 25 degrees, the snow and ice will create unsafe for conditions for citizens and county employees. The monthly meeting of the Board of Commissioners scheduled for Tuesday, January 16th has been canceled, and is rescheduled to Monday, January 22, 2024 at 6 pm. This also includes the trash convenience centers, and the Health Department. With temperatures expected to be in single digits Tuesday evening, a closure is also anticipated for Wednesday, Jan. 17th.

Related