Anderson County could be on its way to building a new combined “Justice
Center” that would concentrate most courts and law-enforcement activities into
a single location. It would be built adjacent to the county’s Detention Center
along North Charles G. Seivers Boulevard at the Clinch River. The center,
estimated to cost at least $30 million and possibly as much as $50 million,
would house county Circuit, Chancery, Juvenile and (north) General Sessions
courts, along with the district attorney general, county law director, and
Sheriff’s Office. It would also eliminate transportation of prisoners from the
Detention Center to downtown Clinton for court appearances, as there would
be a secure, enclosed walkway from the jail to the Justice Center. There also
would be a secure elevator for prisoners that would not be accessible by the
general public. There would also be a secure parking are for judges and other
court officials.
Not included at that location would be the General Sessions Court division in
Oak Ridge, which would remain where it is.
AC Justice Center
Anderson County could be on its way to building a new combined “Justice