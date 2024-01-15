AC Justice Center

Anderson County could be on its way to building a new combined “Justice

Center” that would concentrate most courts and law-enforcement activities into

a single location. It would be built adjacent to the county’s Detention Center

along North Charles G. Seivers Boulevard at the Clinch River. The center,

estimated to cost at least $30 million and possibly as much as $50 million,

would house county Circuit, Chancery, Juvenile and (north) General Sessions

courts, along with the district attorney general, county law director, and

Sheriff’s Office. It would also eliminate transportation of prisoners from the

Detention Center to downtown Clinton for court appearances, as there would

be a secure, enclosed walkway from the jail to the Justice Center. There also

would be a secure elevator for prisoners that would not be accessible by the

general public. There would also be a secure parking are for judges and other

court officials.

Not included at that location would be the General Sessions Court division in

Oak Ridge, which would remain where it is.

