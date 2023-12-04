William Clarence “Gilbo” Whitehead, III, age 60, of Kingston passed away Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at UT Medical Center in Knoxville. He was born March 10, 1963 in Harriman and has been a lifelong resident of Roane County. Gilbo started working at the early age of 18 as a concrete finisher for a private contractor. He enjoyed working on lawnmowers and was very talented when it came to working with his hands. Preceded in death by his loving parents, William Clarence Whitehead, II and Lorene Harrison Whitehead; brother, Kim Whitehead; sister, Mary Foster; nephews, Michael Johnson and Demarcus Foster.

SURVIVORS

Loving Sisters Sharon Stokes & Eugene of Kingston

Nola Whitehead of Kingston

Katherine Harrison of Knoxville

Lisa Whitehead & Eric of Harriman

Nephew Brandon Whitehead & wife, Madison

Nieces Jessica Whitehead, Simone Harrison, Jasmine Johnson,

Checovia Bruce & husband, Josh

Great-nieces & nephews Harley Samson, Lucia Bruce, Jazie Johnson, and Jorie Johnson

Special Friends Isaac & Sherman of Kingston

No services have been set at this time.