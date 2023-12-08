The construction schedule for the waterline work on Scarboro Road is moving

along. Below is the latest approximate timeline for the Scarboro Road traffic

impacts, pending weather and unexpected circumstances: Work continues up to

and on the Y-12 campus to the connection point at the existing water plant at

the top of the hill inside Y-12. Two-way traffic is expected to be restored by the

end of December. Drivers are urged to slow down in work zones.

Related