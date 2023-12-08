Waterline Work

Jim Miller

The construction schedule for the waterline work on Scarboro Road is moving
along. Below is the latest approximate timeline for the Scarboro Road traffic
impacts, pending weather and unexpected circumstances: Work continues up to
and on the Y-12 campus to the connection point at the existing water plant at
the top of the hill inside Y-12. Two-way traffic is expected to be restored by the
end of December. Drivers are urged to slow down in work zones.

