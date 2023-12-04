Norris residents who experience high water and sewer bills as a result of leaks
in underground pipes will be able to apply for some adjustments under an
ordinance the City Council passed on first reading last week. Ordinance 664
would allow qualifying customers to pay for the excess water use based on the
city’s “bulk rate” of $2.52 per 1,000 gallons – the rate charged to other utilities
that buy Norris water for resale. And if they qualify for the reduced water rate
and can prove that the excess water volume did not go into the city’s sanitary
sewer system, the customers also would be given a break on their sewer bills
Water Bill Adjustment
