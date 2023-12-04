Water Bill Adjustment

Norris residents who experience high water and sewer bills as a result of leaks

in underground pipes will be able to apply for some adjustments under an

ordinance the City Council passed on first reading last week. Ordinance 664

would allow qualifying customers to pay for the excess water use based on the

city’s “bulk rate” of $2.52 per 1,000 gallons – the rate charged to other utilities

that buy Norris water for resale. And if they qualify for the reduced water rate

and can prove that the excess water volume did not go into the city’s sanitary

sewer system, the customers also would be given a break on their sewer bills

