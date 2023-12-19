WHAT: To boost tourism across Tennessee, the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development recently awarded 29 communities over $2.22 million in Tourism Enhancement Grants. Media are invited to join state and local officials for a check presentation to Anderson County in the amount of $100,000 to enhance the parking area adjacent to the public boat ramp at Anderson County Park.

Tennessee’s Tourism Enhancement Grants support cities and counties seeking to invest in their local tourism assets, lift visitation and increase economic impact. Eligible projects include stages, signage, historic preservation, ADA compliancy and other improvements to local attractions and venues.

WHO: Photo and interview opportunities include:

· Commissioner Mark Ezell, Tennessee Dept. of Tourist Development

· Assistant Commissioner Melanie Beauchamp, Tennessee Dept. of Tourist Development

· Lt. Gov Randy McNally

· Representative John Ragan

· Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank

· Stephanie Wells, Director, Adventure Anderson County

WHEN: Tuesday, December 19 at 1 p.m. ET

WHERE: Anderson County Courthouse, 100 North Main Street, Room 118, Clinton TN 37716

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development (TDTD) is dedicated to driving economic growth and tourism in all 95 counties. The full list of awardees, including projects, is available here.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Stephanie Wells, Adventure Anderson County | stephanie@adventureanderson.com

Amanda Murphy, Tourist Development | Amanda.murphy@tn.gov