Thomas “Tom” August Gross, Jr., age 77, of Kingston passed away suddenly Thursday, December 14, 2023 at his home. He was born May 7, 1946 in Pittsburg, Virginia and moved to Roane County in 1996, working for U-Core in Oak Ridge as an Engineer. Tom was known by all for his outgoing personality and being full of love and laughter. His passions in life included spending time with family/friends and fishing bass tournaments in Guntersville, Chattanooga, Kentucky, Nashville and on Watts Bar Lake with his fishing buddy, Ernie Black. Tom loved doing yard work and kept everything looking immaculate. Preceded in death by his parents,Thomas August Gross, Sr., and Naomi Lillian Rose Gross.

SURVIVORS

Loving wife of 31 years Glenda Gross of Kingston

Children Amanda Loudermilk & husband, Danny of Rainsville, AL

Aaron Shirley & wife, LaShonna of Flat Rock, AL

Courtney Tyler & husband, Matt of Arizona

Lindsey Cutler & husband, Garrett of Louisiana

Cody Gross and Jarrett Gross

Grandchildren Caitlynn, Cayden, Madison, Austin, Trenton, Evelyn, Caroline, and Owen

Great-grandchildren Oliver and Colt

Brothers-in-law Gary Holland & wife, Cecilia of South Pittsburg

Greg Holland & wife, Kristy of Flat Rock, AL

Sister-in-law Greta Schrader & husband, Lamar of Stevenson, AL

Special Friends Ernie Black of Farragut, Billy Boyd of Kingston, Drew Parks of Kingston,

and Pat Breunan of Knoxville

A host of extended family and many dear friends

The family would like to extend appreciation for the special care and kindness shown by Tom’s physicians,

Dr. Robert J. Wilson, Dr. Parker, Dr. Martin, and Dr. Manny Patel during his battle with cancer.

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Fraker Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to the Roane County Sheriffs Office. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of local arrangements.