Theresa Elaine Flatford, 64 years of age, peacefully entered her eternal home with

her family by her side on Sunday, December 17th.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Ondes and Dorothy Crowley, and

siblings, Otella Russell, W.F., Jack, and Terry Crowley.

Theresa dedicated her life to her children and grandchildren. She learned hard

work from her parents, growing up in a family of 15 children. She selflessly

provided for her family. Her motherly instinct extended to others as well; she was a

mom and nana to many.

Theresa had a heart for giving. She always put others before herself and protected

the ones she loved. People often gravitated to Nana’s house for coffee and

conversation. She loved cleaning and arguing with her best friend and sister, Gail.

Left to carry on her legacy is her high school sweetheart and husband Roger

Flatford; children, Roger Flatford II and wife Suzanne, Doyle Flatford and wife

Nikki, Lacey Metcalf and favorite son-in-law Daniel, Aaron Flatford, and Brad

Hillard and wife Brandi; and 9 grandchildren, Makayla, Katelyn, Jacob, Scotty,

Jeremiah, Emily, Natelie, Branch, and Brantley. She also leaves behind a host of

siblings. She was a mom, nana, aunt, and friend to many others.

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Wednesday,

December 20th from 5:00-7:00pm with a service to follow at 7:00 with Rev. Luke

Kidwell and Rev. David Crowe officiating. Family and friends will meet at Holly-

Gamble at noon on Thursday, December 21st and go in funeral procession to her

final resting place at Ridenour Cemetery, where a burial service will be held.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve the Flatford family.

www.holleygamble.com

Proverbs 31:28 – “Her children arise up, and call her blessed; her husband also, and

he praiseth her.”

