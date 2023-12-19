Tennessee Toll Roads?

The possibility for optional toll lanes in Tennessee is one step closer to

becoming a reality. The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced its

10-year project plan Monday and one of the areas where ‘Choice Lanes’ could

end up is right here in Knoxville. It’s no secret that interstate congestion plagues

Knox County. TDOT revealed that Knoxville could potentially get a ‘Choice Lane’

between downtown and the I-40/I-75 split to help alleviate traffic woes.

Continuous brake lights, bumper-to-bumper traffic, and gridlock roadways are

no stranger to drivers in Tennessee. Traffic has become a part of everyday travel

in the Volunteer State. A recent survey seems to agree after two interstates in

the state were named among the “most loathed” roads to drive on. Gunther

Volvo in Daytona Beach surveyed 3,000 drivers across the U.S. in October to

determine the Top 100 roadways drivers detested the most. Based on the

results, two interstates in Tennessee made the ranking: I-24 and I-40.

