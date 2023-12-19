The possibility for optional toll lanes in Tennessee is one step closer to
becoming a reality. The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced its
10-year project plan Monday and one of the areas where ‘Choice Lanes’ could
end up is right here in Knoxville. It’s no secret that interstate congestion plagues
Knox County. TDOT revealed that Knoxville could potentially get a ‘Choice Lane’
between downtown and the I-40/I-75 split to help alleviate traffic woes.
Continuous brake lights, bumper-to-bumper traffic, and gridlock roadways are
no stranger to drivers in Tennessee. Traffic has become a part of everyday travel
in the Volunteer State. A recent survey seems to agree after two interstates in
the state were named among the “most loathed” roads to drive on. Gunther
Volvo in Daytona Beach surveyed 3,000 drivers across the U.S. in October to
determine the Top 100 roadways drivers detested the most. Based on the
results, two interstates in Tennessee made the ranking: I-24 and I-40.
Tennessee Toll Roads?
