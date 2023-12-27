Southern gospel artist Peg McKamey Bean dies days after stroke

Peg McKamey Bean founding member of the award-winning East Tennessee gospel music group The McKameys has died. She and her two sisters, Carol, and Dora first founded the group in 1954. The Clinton based group eventually expanded to include several more family members.

Over several decades of performing across north America the group earned multiple singing News fan awards and had several songs reach number one. Peg McKamey Bean was inducted into the southern gospel music Hall of Fame in 2016.

