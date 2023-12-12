Roger Dale Jennings, of Clinton, TN passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 9, 2023. He

was 79.

Roger could fill a room not only with laughter but with love and light. He treated everyone with

kindness – and never met a stranger. He had a way of making everyone feel included whether

it was a pastor or bug man, no one ever went unnoticed. His generosity and genuine

compassion were evident to everyone who met him.

Their story was one for the books! Nickie and Roger met over marigolds, yes, Marigolds! Nickie

had a flower shop with marigolds out front in full bloom. They were so beautiful that Roger just

had to stop to admire them – little did he know he’d soon meet his love of a lifetime! Nickie

and Roger spent more than 20 years expanding their family from just the two of them to three

to four and then to five. His family was precious to him. Just this past Thanksgiving, after

saying the blessing, Roger shared how incredibly fortunate he was; and how he never felt more

loved than he did at that moment. We each take comfort in knowing that he is at peace.

Survived by his love of a lifetime, Nickie Ward; son, Ben; and daughters, Bella and Autumn.

Best friend and almost father-in-law, Gary Ward (Cathie); bonus son, Brandon Carroll (Jenna);

sister, Opal Fritz; special nephew, Randy Bumgartner; special niece, Kim Fritz; many, many

more cousins, family members, friends, and neighbors. Last but certainly not least, Toby and

Chester will miss their sleeping companion and couch partner.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm with a

funeral service to follow at Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton, TN. Reverend Aaron Hester

of Temple Baptist Church, officiating.

Roger will be laid to rest at Sartin Cemetery in Clinton, TN, on Wednesday, December 13, 2023,

at 11:00 am. Reverend Aaron Hester, officiating.

In closing, as a lasting tribute to the man who touched so many lives are his three beautiful

children, Ben, Bella, and Amber. These amazing children don’t just have his last name, they

carry with them the unselfishness, beauty, and grace that was uniquely, Roger. May they grow

into respected humans with the example Roger was to them; and may they continue to make

